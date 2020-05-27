Lawmakers compromise on PPP loan terms as talks continue

A Republican lawmaker said Wednesday that negotiators agreed to adjust a key ratio in a program to relieve small businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic, lowering to 60 percent the portion of loans that must be used for payroll, from 75 percent currently, and giving borrowers more time to use any loans.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the sponsor of a bill that is scheduled for a House floor vote Thursday, told CQ Roll Call that he expects House and Senate leaders to reach a deal on how small businesses can use a $660 billion lifeline provided in two previous economic relief laws through the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration.

“Our belief is it’s moving forward and moving forward well,” Roy said. Roy introduced the bill with Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who put out a press release Wednesday touting the support of 45 business groups.

The bill would reduce an administration requirement that 75 percent of PPP loan funds be used for payroll. Roy said lawmakers had agreed to require that 60 percent of such loans be used for payroll, a compromise between the initial draft that would have eliminated it and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s position last week that it should stay at 75 percent.

The bill would give borrowers up to 24 weeks, up from eight currently, to use the funds and extend the deadline for rehiring workers to June 30. The bill would also allow businesses to repay any non-forgiven balance over five years, instead of two, which would help companies stay solvent by reducing the size of each payment.