House divisions, veto threat imperil FISA surveillance deal

Prospects for House passage of a bipartisan surveillance overhaul were slipping Wednesday morning as the Justice Department said it would recommend that President Donald Trump veto the amended, Senate-passed bill — even as some of the president’s closest GOP allies worked for its passage.

Attorney General William Barr worked with House leadership on the original House-passed version, but the Senate amended it by an overwhelming vote to include enhanced privacy protections in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act process, including appointing amicus curiae in sensitive cases.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd said that as amended, Barr would recommend a presidential veto.

“Although that legislation was approved with a large, bipartisan House majority, the Senate thereafter made significant changes that the Department opposed because they would unacceptably impair our ability to pursue terrorists and spies,” Boyd said. “We have proposed specific fixes to the most significant problems created by the changes the Senate made. Instead of addressing those issues, the House is now poised to further amend the legislation in a manner that will weaken national security tools while doing nothing to address the abuses identified by the DOJ Inspector General.”

Trump himself had tweeted concerns about the FISA legislation Tuesday evening, though they seemed unrelated to the concerns being raised by the Justice Department.