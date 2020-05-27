House delays votes on FISA bill

The House on Wednesday canceled a vote on what had been a bipartisan Senate compromise on overhauling surveillance programs.

It was the culmination of a confusing 24 hour period that featured disagreements about a key amendment, calls by House Republican leaders to pull the bill, and a veto promise from President Donald Trump that left the measure's future in doubt.

The result could be the Senate needing to once again consider the House-passed measure, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“There are some that say, ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like that.’ And if they don’t want to vote for a bill, then we’ll just send back our House bill, which isn’t as good as the Senate bill,” the California Democrat said in a PBS Newshour interview earlier in the day, before the House vote on the measure was canceled.

“The Senate bill was very courageous, broke new ground, very progressive in terms of protecting the balance between security, privacy, security and civil rights. That’s the constant balance that we have to have and this bill does it very well."