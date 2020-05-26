Victims’ lives turn on coming military sexual assault debate

It happened almost four years ago, but the pain for Adrian Perry was still brutal last week as she spoke through tears on the phone about how her young daughters had been sexually abused.

It is a personal story that dramatizes a policy debate.

The abuse had happened in the summer of 2016, at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, when her twin girls had just turned 6 and an older daughter was 10.

Her husband’s former boss, Marine Corps Col. Daniel Wilson, had abused the twins, with one of the girls victimized on multiple occasions, Perry said.

It had happened during several of the periodic visits Perry and her girls paid to the home of Wilson and his wife. Perry found out about it later, she said, from her kids.