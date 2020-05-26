U.S. government’s most experienced watchdog steps down

Glenn Fine, a top official in the Pentagon inspector general’s office, stepped down Tuesday in the latest installment of a recent drama over internal oversight in the Trump administration.

Fine, who is one of five inspectors general to have been recently demoted or dismissed by President Donald Trump, issued a statement underscoring the importance of IGs remaining above the partisan fray.

“The role of Inspectors General is a strength of our system of government,” he said. “They provide independent oversight to help improve government operations in a transparent way. They are a vital component of our system of checks and balances, and I am grateful to have been part of that system.”

Fine resigned from the Pentagon IG’s No. 2 job, the principal deputy IG. But he had been the acting Pentagon IG from 2016 until last month.

As acting Pentagon IG, Fine had been chosen in late March by his fellow federal IGs to chair the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which Congress created to oversee a $2.3 trillion package to help the country respond to the coronavirus outbreak (PL 116-136).