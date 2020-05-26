Photos: A most unusual Memorial Day weekend

By Bill Clark and Caroline BrehmanPosted May 26, 2020 at 9:57am
This Memorial Day weekend was a time to remember the fallen as well as to document parts of the Mid-Atlantic region slowly returning to a new normal. CQ Roll Call photojournalist Caroline Brehman spent a day in Ocean City, Md., as the beach town struggles to reopen for the summer season.
Closer t0 home, photojournalist Bill Clark captured the socially distanced ceremonies and sights around the National Mall in Washington on Monday.
