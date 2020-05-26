Photos: A most unusual Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend was a time to remember the fallen as well as to document parts of the Mid-Atlantic region slowly returning to a new normal. CQ Roll Call photojournalist Caroline Brehman spent a day in Ocean City, Md., as the beach town struggles to reopen for the summer season.

Closer t0 home, photojournalist Bill Clark captured the socially distanced ceremonies and sights around the National Mall in Washington on Monday.

Shops along the Ocean City, Md., boardwalk were open on Sunday for the unofficial start of summer over the Memorial Day weekend. Maryland lifted its stay-at-home order as it enters its first phase of reopening. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Crowds of visitors walk along the Ocean City boardwalk amid cool and cloudy conditions. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A Marina Deck restaurant employee dressed in a crab costume holds a sign advertising that the establishment is open. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

An employee at Flashback Old Time Photos wears a face mask as she waits for customers along the Ocean City boardwalk on Sunday. The store posted a sign announcing its enhanced safety procedures, including sanitizing costumes and employee temperature checks. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Employees adjust their face masks as they wait for customers on the Ocean City boardwalk. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A boy chases a flock of seagulls along the Ocean City boardwalk. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Friends of the National World War II Memorial, as well as the National Park Service, host a private wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Visitors at the Lincoln Memorial take in the view as a recent graduate poses for graduation photos on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump’s motrocade passes by the Lincoln Memorial on the way to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Visitors wearing face masks pay their respects at the Korean War Veterans Memorial. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)