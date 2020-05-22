Rep. Tim Ryan’s plan for TikTok domination

“Bella, do you think I’m cool now?” Rep. Tim Ryan asked his daughter.

The lawmaker was on the phone with Heard on the Hill discussing his fresh new TikTok account when the 16-year-old walked in.

“My daughter has been doing these,” he explained. “I kinda knew about it, but not a whole lot.”

With approval from his teenage daughter and a little (read: a lot of) help from his press team, the Ohio Democrat, who says he isn’t a “big karaoke guy,” made his lip-syncing debut this month.

His song of choice? “Bored in the House,” the catchy track from Tyga and Curtis Roach that’s become the unofficial anthem of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to lines like “Locked down, I’m gonna stay stayin’ in in / Ramen noodles every night for my din din.”