US Chamber expects another COVID-19 relief bill before July 4

One of the nation's most powerful trade groups expects Congress to pass another coronavirus relief bill, one including its legislative priorities, before the Fourth of July recess.

“There are a lot of differences, but the differences are not insurmountable between the House and the Senate, between the Republicans and Democrats,” said Neil Bradley, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's chief policy officer, on a conference call with reporters Thursday.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner threatened on Wednesday to keep the Senate in session by opposing the unanimous consent to recess the week following Memorial Day, saying the Senate has to work on coronavirus relief legislation. The embattled Republican faces a tough reelection fight against former Gov. John Hickenlooper, a race that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as “tilt Democratic.”

The chamber’s top legislative goal is a broad safe harbor from COVID-19-related lawsuits for businesses tied to guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health authorities. Basically, if companies follow the government suggestions, they shouldn’t face lawsuits, the chamber says.

“The approach needs to be timely, it needs to be targeted, and it needs to be temporary,” said Bradley.