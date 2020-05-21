Is there a ‘wave of COVID-19’ lawsuits coming?

Senate Republicans are warning of a “wave of COVID-19-related lawsuits” against hospitals and businesses as they begin to reopen. Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn is crafting a bill to curb plaintiffs’ ability to sue for coronavirus-related issues, protecting businesses against what President Donald Trump calls “frivolous litigation.”

Consumer groups say that’s a red herring and that business groups’ goals are similar to those behind long-sought “tort reform.” See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Emily Kopp’s breakdown of the state of play for liability protections.

