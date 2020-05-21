Rep. Steven Horsford had an extramarital affair with a former Senate intern spanning several years, an example that highlights the narrowness of the House prohibition against lawmakers sleeping with congressional staffers.

Gabriela Linder, the woman with whom Horsford had a sexual relationship, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the affair began in 2009 and continued sporadically until it ended in 2019. When they met, Horsford, a Nevada Democrat, was a 36-year-old state senator; Linder, then 21, was in college and worked as an intern for then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Horsford didn’t begin his first stint representing Nevada’s 4th Congressional District until 2013 — after Linder stopped working for Reid. Had Horsford had a sexual relationship with Linder while he was a member and she was working in the Senate — there is no indication he did — it would have been permissible under House rules.

Shelbie Bostedt, a spokeswoman for Horsford, issued an emailed statement on behalf of the congressman: “It is true that I had a previous consensual relationship with another adult outside of my marriage, over the course of several years. I’m deeply sorry to all of those who have been impacted by this very poor decision, most importantly my wife and family.”

Horsford is married with three children.