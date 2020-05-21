DOE says supercomputers handling COVID-19 data are hacker targets

Energy Department officials said they have noticed a spike in cyberattacks on national laboratories and that foreign nations are interested in U.S. coronavirus research.

“We are seeing some increased activities around our national laboratories in particular, with regard to cyber activity. Slight increases in the number of hits that we see to our computing facilities there,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Thursday at a meeting with an advisory board.

“We have not had any problems” with cyberattacks, said Paul Dabbar, the DOE's under secretary for science who oversees the network of 17 national labs. “But, as the secretary pointed out, we’ve had some increase.”

Government agencies and private experts say cyberattacks have increased during the pandemic as the number of people working remotely — a larger pool of targets for hackers — has surged worldwide during stay-at-home restrictions.

Brouillette said foreign powers want to crack open American research on the virus. “We know that there are nation-states around the world who are interested in some of the research that’s being done in the laboratories, some of the data sets that exist within the laboratories," he said.