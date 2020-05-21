AFL-CIO, Labor Department spar over workplace safety amid COVID-19

A tense debate over worker protection under the threat of coronavirus has been taking place between the administration and labor despite the shutdown of many institutions.

The Labor Department released written testimony from the head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Wednesday even though the House hearing it would have been delivered at was postponed. And it came one day after the department issued a new enforcement policy on COVID-19 safety in the workplace.

The undelivered testimony by Loren Sweatt, the principal deputy assistant secretary for occupational safety and health, said the department's informal guidance setting out best practices for nursing homes, ride share services, meat packers and other sectors was sufficient in combination with the department's existing enforcement authority. The testimony was intended for the House Education and Labor Committee.

The department's flurry of activity followed another attack on the administration’s worker safety stance by the AFL-CIO, which filed a lawsuit on Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia asking for a court order forcing OSHA to issue a new emergency temporary standard for infectious diseases.

The lawsuit follows a tough exchange between AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, in which Trumka in an April 28 letter accused the department of a COVID-19 response that was “delinquent, delayed, disorganized, chaotic and totally inadequate.”