Why America’s students, colleges and universities deserve more financial relief

Public health and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic are rippling across the nation as families struggle with illness, unemployment, financial hardship and disruptions to work, school, child care and everyday life. Nearly every sector of our society has been affected, including America’s colleges and universities.

Social distancing measures have emptied lecture halls, dorms, cafeterias, labs and sports complexes as most students have returned home, wondering if they will be able to return to campus in the fall. By mid-April, 26 percent of college students were saying they were unlikely to return to their current school or it was too soon to tell. Meanwhile, 10 percent of high school seniors who were planning to attend a four-year college in the fall before the pandemic have indicated that their plans have changed. While schools shoulder the immediate financial burden of the transition to distance learning, partial room and board refunds, decreased donations, depleted endowments and lower revenue, they are also bracing for higher operational costs, diminished state support, and fewer students being able to afford to attend in the fall.

We already know what happens when the federal government does not make a strong commitment to invest in students and our higher education system during a crisis. The 2008 economic downturn inflicted financial hardships on schools resulting in large tuition increases, while at the same time decreasing students’ ability to pay. Many middle- and working-class students were priced out of attending college or needed to take on substantial loans, which added to mounting student debt that has now grown to $1.6 trillion. We can’t make the same mistake again if we want schools to continue to provide top-notch educations, operate as innovation hubs, train (and retrain) our future workforce and pave the way for a strong recovery.

Access to higher education is critical for individuals and our nation because a college degree correlates to lower unemployment rates, higher weekly earnings and an improved quality of life. But many students are increasingly uncertain about whether they will be afforded this opportunity. Those currently enrolled in college are coping with the unexpected financial burden of leaving campus and transitioning to online learning. They, and others who hoped to join them in the fall, may also be facing the loss of part-time income and may have parents who are among the 30 million Americans suddenly unemployed. There is a lot at stake. And unless significant financial aid is available to these families, our nation risks losing a generation of future doctors, engineers and teachers, and falling behind globally in workforce competitiveness.

Colleges and universities are important in training our nation’s future leaders and serve as cultural pillars and economic engines in their regions; lower enrollments would create economic ripples throughout higher education communities. For example, the University of Illinois system contributes nearly $17.5 billion annually to the economy and supports more than 171,000 jobs, including ancillary ones that support university operations and students such as baristas, bookstore clerks and construction workers.