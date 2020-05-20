Senators propose job-training tax credit for those left unemployed by pandemic

A bipartisan Senate bill would create a refundable tax credit to help those unemployed because of the coronavirus pay for needed training as the economy recovers.

According to a summary provided ahead of release to CQ Roll Call, the refundable credit of up to $4,000 would be available for a wide range of job training programs, including apprenticeships and technical training, as well as tuition toward two- and four-year college degrees.

Democrats Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey are sponsoring the bill with Republicans Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

“Bold action is required to help newly unemployed Americans find their footing and begin preparing for life after the pandemic,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “This new legislation will help Americans gain skills that will be in demand for years to come and position them to rapidly reenter the workforce with increased earning potential as soon as businesses begin hiring again.”

Because of the broad definition of unemployment insurance eligibility under existing COVID-19 response law, the credit could be available to a diverse array of workers. Gig economy workers and other independent contractors qualify, for instance.