GOP senator: No recess without coronavirus aid package

Gardner, considered one of the most at-risk Republicans as he will likely face off against popular former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper in November, unleashed a tweetstorm earlier Thursday calling on the Senate to stay in session.



“Anyone who thinks now is the time to go on recess hasn’t been listening. Coloradans and Americans alike have sacrificed and are hurting,” wrote Gardner, who reeled off a list of proposals he said were critical to act on, from $500 billion in additional state and local government aid to loosening regulations on banks that want to work with cannabis businesses.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales moved Gardner’s race rating to Tilt Democratic last month, making his the only GOP seat currently projected to flip in November.

Relief talks on 'pause'

The Senate has been in Washington for nearly three weeks processing nominations and passing legislation to reauthorize lapsed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authorities.

During that time, Senate committees held hearings on various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but leaders opted not to begin talks with Democrats on a new aid package to address the ongoing economic and health care crisis.



McConnell, R-Ky., has said repeatedly he wants to "pause" to assess the effectiveness of previous relief packages, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will inject $2.8 trillion into the U.S. economy this year and next.



"We still believe with regard to the coronavirus, we need to assess what we've already done, take a look at what worked and what didn't, and we'll discuss the way forward in the next couple weeks," McConnell said Tuesday following a lunch with President Donald Trump and other Senate GOP lawmakers.



House Democratic leaders decided not to wait, instead passing a $3 trillion bill last week, mostly along party lines. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Wednesday that Democrats will vote on a standalone bill next week that would make changes to the so-called Payroll Protection Program for small businesses sought by restaurants, hotels and others.

That measure would, among other things, waive a requirement that businesses spend 75 percent of loan funds on payroll in order to get their debts forgiven. Gardner supports that fix, which would help businesses that haven’t been able to reopen or rehire staff, but still have fixed costs like rent and utility bills.



FiscalNote, parent company of CQ Roll Call, has received a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.



Maine’s Susan Collins, whom Inside Elections moved to a Tossup race rating last month, said Wednesday she agrees with Gardner about remaining in session to work on aid legislation.