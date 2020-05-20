Foreign Relations chairman denounced for dispensing with Senate courtesies

Senate Foreign Relations Democrats are upset with the Republican chairman of their committee for opting to move ahead with a confirmation vote Thursday for a nominee under investigation for allegedly enriching himself through the nonprofit he runs.

Democrats are further upset with Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho, for declining to allow a livestream of the hearing, in contravention of the recommendations of the Senate Rules Committee that extra efforts be taken to ensure public transparency of committee activities while the Capitol is closed to the public and the presence of reporters is strictly limited.

Led by ranking member Bob Menendez of New Jersey, all committee Democrats signed on to two letters sent to Risch on Wednesday that protested his decision to schedule votes on non-urgent committee nominees and bills, while declining to allow votes on any of the coronavirus-related measures introduced by members.

“The American public has the right to see and hear their senators as we debate and vote on nominees and critical legislation. Live stream video is consistent with the Senate ‘sunshine’ rules and with normal committee practice,” reads one of the letters to Risch.

“We also remind the chairman that the Senate Rules Committee guidance from Chairman Blunt and Ranking Member Klobuchar provided on April 30 emphasizes the importance of technology that allows the American people to view congressional proceedings.”