Experts fear worsening global food crisis if US does not lead

With global hunger projected to increase dramatically this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, humanitarian relief experts are calling on the U.S. government to play a leadership role in ensuring that global food supply lines remain open.

Thus far, the Trump administration and Congress have been preoccupied with alleviating the impacts of the pandemic at home, which experts say is understandable given the scale of the problem.

But time is also of the essence if the United States wants to ease what could become the worst food crisis in a century — which could lead to political destabilization in countries where Washington has national security interests, such as Yemen, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Foreign aid organizations want Congress to include $12 billion in additional international assistance in the next coronavirus emergency spending bill it sends to the president. But even more than monetary assistance, U.S. leadership is needed to discourage other countries from erecting trade barriers to agricultural exports and to keep global supply lines running, these groups told CQ Roll Call.

“We desperately and urgently need a systemic response to keep pace with and eventually outpace either the virus or the economic collapse and food insecurity,” said Gayle Smith, who led the U.S. Agency for International Development during the Obama administration and is now the president of the anti-poverty focused ONE Campaign. “The problem with food supply is less that food is not being produced and more that markets are being disrupted. So part of the response has to be a market response.”