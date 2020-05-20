Energy nominee likely to face questions on Yucca

A Senate panel on Wednesday will consider the promotion of an Energy Department official who publicly contradicted the president over Yucca Mountain, the nuclear waste depository in Nevada, to the No. 2 job at the department.

Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes told lawmakers in February that the Trump administration planned to store nuclear waste at the Yucca site, remarks that directly contradicted what the White House proposed in its 2021 fiscal budget days before.

That nuclear waste questions will emerge at Menezes’ hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee seems likely. The panel includes Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., a strong opponent of Yucca.

In the administration's proposed DOE budget, President Donald Trump did not propose funding to license the facility. Trump proposed licensing Yucca for nuclear storage every other year he’s been in office.

Menezes is scheduled to appear before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Wednesday afternoon for his confirmation hearing to be deputy secretary, the first hearing the panel has held in weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.