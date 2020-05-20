Census: Nearly half of households lost income since March

Nearly half of U.S. households lost some of their income since widespread coronavirus social distancing measures went into place in March, according to the first results of an ongoing Census Bureau survey examining the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 47 percent of U.S. households reported lost income and 37 percent said they expect to feel a paycheck pinch in the near future, according to the results released Wednesday. The survey also measured housing and food insecurity, as well as disruptions in education.

The agency launched the survey last month, intending to provide policymakers real-time information about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Census Bureau surveyed more than 74,000 households between April 23 and May 5 for the results released Wednesday. The agency plans to release results weekly through the middle of July.

A handful of states in the survey showed an outsize impact from the virus. More than half of households in California, Hawaii, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Nevada and Oregon reported a loss in household income.