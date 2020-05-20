Blockchain flashback: Legislative issues unchanged in time of coronavirus

A year ago, CQ Roll Call sat down with the co-chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, Rep. David Schweikert, to discuss roadblocks in legislating blockchain, and a lot of those issues remain today.

During that same period, officials also said procurement rules could block regulators from working closely with financial technology firms, but no legislative solution is teed up to correct what many see as a problem.

Two bills in the House would ensure that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission could avoid transgressing those rules and still obtain access to industry-created technologies. Both measures have bipartisan support, but with attention on the country’s coronavirus response, neither is on a fast track.

Watch as the Arizona Republican talks about how he believes Congress should reposition thinking around legislating blockchain.

