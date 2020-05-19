Trump is stuck in 2016, but older voters are panicked by the 2020 virus

Well into the 1970s, denunciations of Herbert Hoover were a routine ingredient in Democratic Party oratory. When you are president during an epic failure of government, as Hoover was at the onset of the Depression, impressions can linger for more than four decades.

That is why it is easy to imagine that in 2060, the name Trump will still be synonymous with blithering incompetence in the face of a pandemic. And the word “McCarthyism” will be a historical artifact since the more recent label “Trumpism” would now define fact-free vitriolic smear campaigns.

Rueful confession: These are time- capsule predictions since I, alas, will probably not be around to find out if I was right.

More than two months after even Donald Trump realized that he couldn’t keep the COVID-19 infection rate down simply by keeping the Grand Princess cruise ship offshore, the president’s inflexibility in the face of the crisis remains baffling.

Missed lessons

Trump frequently brags that he is a natural whiz at science because his uncle was on the faculty at MIT. But Trump never claims that he could be a 2020 version of Arthur Schlesinger because of his innate mastery of history.