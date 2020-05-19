Federal Reserve chairman disappoints Democrats hoping for fiscal backing

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, nudged by Senate Banking Committee Democrats on Tuesday to endorse more fiscal action, shied away from taking sides in a congressional battle over another economic rescue package, including aid to state and local governments.

In joint testimony with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Powell disappointed Democrats who sought to push him to back spending in addition to the nearly $3 trillion that Congress has already provided in four economic relief bills. The two appeared remotely.

In recent weeks, Powell has tried to walk a fine line by encouraging Congress to pass additional fiscal relief without overstepping the nominally apolitical central bank’s bounds. He’s repeatedly warned about the long-term economic consequences from an anemic federal response, saying now is not the time to worry about deficits or inflation.

[Fed’s Powell to Congress: Economy needs more fiscal relief]

“The recovery may take some time to gather momentum, and the passage of time can turn liquidity problems into solvency problems,” Powell said in a May 13 interview with the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery.”