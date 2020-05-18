Virus aid oversight report raises questions before key hearing

The panel charged with overseeing the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve’s management of coronavirus-related business loans said it would delve into the transparency of what are expected to be trillions of dollars of loans.

In its first report, the Congressional Oversight Commission posed more than 50 questions for the agencies, including how they would oversee BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory. BlackRock was recently chosen to be investment adviser for the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, one of a trio of Fed entities that could pump up to $850 billion in loans into markets for corporate debt securities.

The commission, created by the roughly $2 trillion relief package in March, is charged with submitting monthly reports to Congress about the impact, effectiveness and transparency of loans and loan guarantees backed by Treasury and the Fed authorized by the law.

Those programs include $454 billion to back lending through Federal Reserve credit facilities for hard-hit sectors as well as state and local governments, plus an additional $29 billion specifically for the airline industry and $17 billion for companies considered “critical to maintaining national security.”

This first report, with six pages of detailed “preliminary questions” concerning the programs, is likely to be fodder for senators at the Senate Banking Committee’s hearing Tuesday on the March law. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are set to testify.