Members urge action on delayed military sexual assault proposals

Two key House members urged the Pentagon in writing Friday to take “immediate action” to strengthen the military’s fight against sexual assault and harassment by finally implementing measures that Defense Department officials had said they would enact “nearly a decade” ago.

The letter to Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper comes from California Democrat Jackie Speier, chairwoman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, and Mississippi Republican Trent Kelly, the panel’s ranking member.

“Sexual harassment cannot continue to trend in the wrong direction,” Speier and Kelly wrote. “DoD must be more responsive. Nine years is more than enough time. We urge you to ensure that these priority recommendations are resolved as soon as possible.”

The letter reflects the longstanding bipartisan nature of concern about sexual offenses in the military and it comes just ahead of a House Armed Services markup of the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill. The markup has yet to be scheduled but is expected to take place this month.

Speier and Kelly, in their letter, urged Esper to create a strategy for tracking senior leaders’ performance in combating sexual offenses and also to set up an oversight mechanism — with measurable goals — to monitor the military’s overall performance in reducing the problem.