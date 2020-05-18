Lawmakers cry foul over firing of State inspector general

President Donald Trump received criticism from members of his own party Monday for his weekend firing of the State Department's independent watchdog, with Senate Republicans demanding an explanation for the abrupt ouster of the latest inspector general removed from his post in recent weeks.

The IG, Steve Linick, was reportedly examining whistleblower allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had staffers run personal errands for him and his family. Linick also was investigating Pompeo’s decision to skip a mandatory congressional review of $8 billion in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. Both chambers voted last year to oppose the sale to the Saudis, but Trump ultimately vetoed the bill.

Pompeo has said he requested Linick's removal, but said he did not know he was under investigation by the IG’s office.

John Thune of South Dakota, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, told reporters Congress "deserves an explanation" about the firing.

"These are important positions," Thune said. "They are watchdogs for these agencies and they have an important role to play and I think it's important for us to be a part of the oversight process and I think we need and deserve a full explanation."