Justice Department leaves ‘unresolved’ recommendations from 2016 election probes

The Justice Department hasn’t resolved several recommendations from a 2018 internal probe into the FBI’s actions ahead of the 2016 presidential election, which included the mishandling of a probe into Hillary Clinton’s email server and controversial text messages between top employees about then-candidate Donald Trump, a new inspector general report states.

Almost two years ago, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz dropped a 500-page report into a highly charged atmosphere in Congress after Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey prompted the appointment of Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel.

The 2018 report provided plenty of fodder for both political parties to air their wider concerns about the bureau’s behavior when it came to the election — as well as numerous recommendations for changes at the FBI.

Yet an inspector general report released Monday states that the Justice Department still has not resolved recommendations to address those as of March 31, about seven months away from the 2020 presidential election.

The 2018 report called it “extraordinary and insubordinate” for Comey to have deviated from DOJ policies and announce the results of the probe into Clinton in 2016 without consulting senior Justice Department leaders.