The people who want to add the names of those killed on the USS Frank E. Evans to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington keep running into a different kind of wall: Congress.

Backers took to the Senate floor Thursday as part of a long-running effort to honor the 74 sailors killed in 1969 when the U.S. Navy destroyer collided with an Australian aircraft carrier.

The cause has been backed over the years by members of both chambers, and on Thursday, Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota tried to get the measure passed by unanimous consent, only to see it rejected when fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska objected. Murkowski said she is committed to addressing the matter but pointed to longstanding criteria and logistical issues that have prevented the addition of their names and others.

“We will find a way to honor these sailors, but at this juncture, there remain practical, legal and technical considerations that we have to resolve,” she said.

Murkowski chairs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which oversees the National Park Service that maintains the memorial. But the agency doesn’t have a say over who is eligible to have their name on the wall — that falls to the Department of Defense.