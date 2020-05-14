Virus aid bill and proxy voting readied for Friday House action

House lawmakers flocked back to Washington ahead of Friday votes on trillions of dollars in coronavirus aid and approval of the most consequential change to the House voting process in more than 40 years.



The House Rules Committee voted along party lines Thursday night to send to the floor a rule for consideration of the $3 trillion coronavirus bill and a resolution to change House rules to allow for proxy voting and remote committee proceedings.

The rule, approved 8-4, would provide for consideration of a bill that would provide almost $916 billion in direct aid to state and local governments and additional funds for aid to hospitals and for national testing. The measure would also provide assistance for the U.S. Postal Service and to prepare for the November elections.

The sweeping measure would provide another round of cash payments to families, housing assistance, more loans to businesses, medical research funding, an extension of expanded unemployment insurance benefits, tax breaks and more.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey touted the nearly $1 trillion in aid for cash-strapped states and local governments.

“So they can keep our heroes — first responders health workers, teachers and other public servants — paid and working for us,” said Lowey.