Suicide prevention hotline bill inches closer to Trump’s desk

A bipartisan bill that would designate 988 as the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline number is closer to becoming law after the Senate approved it Wednesday evening.

The bill, passed by voice vote, is the culmination of one of the final legislative priorities of former Sen. Orrin G. Hatch. The Utah Republican pushed for a Federal Communications Commission study released earlier this year that identified the three-digit number to access the hotline, similar to 911 to report emergencies.

“This bipartisan bill to create a three-digit suicide hotline is now one step closer to becoming reality,” said Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., the bill's sponsor. “This three-digit number would make it easier for Americans dealing with a mental health crisis to receive life-saving support.”

The bill now heads to the House for approval before it can be cleared for President Donald Trump's signature.