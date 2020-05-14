Statistics alone won’t save minorities from COVID-19. Bringing tests to at-risk communities will

We don’t need more statistics to tell us that minority groups are in the crosshairs of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been overwhelmed by reports about the uneven, deadly impact of the coronavirus on both black and other minority communities.

This data comes not just from our largest cities, but also from some of the most rural American states. Although the evidence is helpful in understanding the impact of this virus, what our communities really need is a pragmatic plan to save lives.

To date, more than 80,000 Americans have perished from the coronavirus. If we extrapolate from what has happened in Chicago alone — where black residents are dying of COVID-19 six times as often as their white neighbors — as many as 50,000 of those casualties could end up being people of color.

It is not difficult to understand where these inequities come from. Diabetes and other underlying conditions, combined with disproportionate rates of air pollution in minority communities and unequal access to health care, make COVID-19 especially deadly. Look, for example, at New York, where more than a third of COVID-19 casualties in the state’s largest hospital system had diabetes. Or at Louisiana, where people with diabetes make up 14 percent of the Bayou State, but 41 percent of coronavirus deaths. And because African Americans, especially those who are low-income, already suffer disproportionately high rates of chronic health conditions, they are also more susceptible to the lethal consequences of the coronavirus.

While we continue the long-term fight against diabetes and other underlying conditions that put Americans at high risk for the worst COVID-19 outcomes, there is something that we can and must do immediately to protect communities most in need: Bring testing to them.