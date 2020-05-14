Mike Kelly was back home in his district at the end of St. Patrick’s Day week when he started to experience “flu-like” symptoms that included headache, upset stomach and chills. “My wife said, ‘You know what? I don’t like the way things are going here.’”

His doctor recommended a drive-thru coronavirus test, a six-inch cotton swab shoved up his nose for 30 seconds. It was “uncomfortable,” says the Pennsylvania Republican, euphemistically. “They go way past anything I ever thought they could do. I thought honestly it was going right up into my sinuses.”

About 24 hours later, Kelly found out he had COVID-19, which was especially concerning since he is over 70 years old and a Type-2 diabetic, two groups particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. He was a bit surprised considering he didn’t feel “that bad.” But his doctor warned, “Well, you’re gonna feel a lot worse.” And he did. The headache and chills continued, except now he also suffered muscle spasms, exhaustion, loss of taste and smell, and extreme loss of appetite. His diet consisted mainly of water and applesauce “from time to time.” By the end of his ordeal, Kelly says he lost 30 pounds.

What came next is quickly becoming a ritual for members of Congress who have recovered from COVID-19. A friend suggested he should try to donate convalescent plasma, the liquid part of blood that can be collected from survivors. Researchers want to know how antibodies in the plasma might help other patients fight the disease.

Kelly said he went through an extensive screening process before he could donate, entering a government-backed national program led by the Mayo Clinic. He had his blood tested at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and answered questions about his health history and contacts he’s had over the last three to five years. Once he got the green light, he sat for about 90 minutes at a Vitalant donation center near his home as a machine pumped his blood and separated the plasma. He even fired off some texts and got some work done while he reclined in his chair.