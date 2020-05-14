Maloney drafting pandemic insurance bill as COVID-19 shows gap

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and a former chairwoman of one of its subcommittees, is preparing to introduce legislation that would establish an insurance program to provide coverage during future outbreaks, closing a gap in current policies that exclude events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a discussion draft circulated by the staff for Maloney, D-N.Y., and provided to CQ Roll Call, the program would operate similarly in some ways to the federal Terrorism Risk Insurance Program established after the 9/11 attacks. Terrorism risk insurance allows the government and the private sector to share the cost of events deemed to be terrorist attacks.

[In letter to lawmakers, insurers say pandemic cost is too great]

An email from Jake Friedman, Maloney's legislative assistant, forwarded to CQ Roll Call said the pandemic risk bill is expected to be introduced by the end of next week. The staff for Maloney didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Maloney led the Financial Services Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets until she left in late 2019 to become chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.