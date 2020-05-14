Is the California special election a bellwether of things to come? The GOP hopes so

It’s morning again in America for the GOP, or at least in California today. The hard-fought special election for the state’s 25th District ended Wednesday when Democrat Christy Smith conceded the race to Republican Mike Garcia. Republicans have managed to flip a blue seat in California for the first time since 1998 — the year Google was founded and “Seinfeld” ended.

There is no sugarcoating what the loss means for Democrats, especially as they roll out their controversial $3 trillion COVID-19 bailout in the House this week. The timing couldn’t be worse for them.

It’s also big news because the race between the Democratic state assemblywoman and the retired Navy pilot was the Democrats’ to lose. The party has a 7 percent registration advantage in this district — roughly 28,000 voters. Blacks, Latinos and Asian Americans make up around 48 percent of the district’s voting-age population, with Latinos the second-largest demographic group in the district.

Hillary Clinton won this suburban Los Angeles district by 7 points in 2016. Former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, whose scandal-driven resignation set the special election in motion, won the seat by 9 points in 2018. On paper, the political dynamics of this district clearly favored Democrats.

As the counting continues, Garcia had a 12-point lead over Smith, 56 percent to 44 percent, on Wednesday, with 81 percent of precincts reporting. If it holds, that’s an astonishing margin that portends well for the rematch to come this fall and for the Republican Party overall.