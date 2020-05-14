Health official warns of potential COVID-19 vaccine problems

Trump administration whistleblower Rick Bright, who served until recently as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, told lawmakers Thursday that tragic consequences could occur if science is ignored in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we fail to improve our response, based on science, I fear the pandemic will get worse and be prolonged,” Bright testified before the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee. “We have the world’s greatest scientists. Let us lead. Let us speak without fear of retribution.”

Bright, who oversaw vaccine development in his BARDA role, warned that the distribution of an eventual vaccine could be delayed by the same supply chain issues that led to mass shortages of personal protective equipment.

“If you can imagine a scenario, this fall or this winter or early next spring, when a vaccine becomes available … there’s no one company that can produce enough for the country or for the world. There are going to be limited supplies,” Bright said. “We need to have a strategy in place now.”

