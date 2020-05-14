EPA enforcement rollback challenged by attorneys general

The EPA is facing a legal challenge from Democratic attorneys general over its easing of enforcement during the medical and economic crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine attorneys general sued the agency Wednesday, saying it exceeded its legal authority by issuing a “broad, open-ended policy" that allows companies to determine for themselves if they can meet reporting requirements for air and water pollution during the crisis.

When EPA issued the policy March 26, the agency said it “did not expect” to seek legal penalties for violations of standard compliance and monitoring rules for federal air and water protections.

In their complaint, the attorneys general said the policy was overly broad and that increased pollution from it would hurt their states. They called for the court to scrap it.

“It was arbitrary and capricious for EPA to adopt a broad ranging policy without considering whether it will exacerbate harms to public health during the current crisis,” the attorneys general said in their complaint.