Some top Republicans opposed to King regaining committee posts

Rep. Steve King said he and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy agreed he should be able to sit on committees, a privilege King was stripped of when he made racist comments in early 2019, but some top Republicans are not open to the idea.

The Sioux City Journal reported that the Iowa Republican told a forum on Monday that there was a procedure in place for him to regain his panel posts.

“On April 20, Kevin McCarthy and I reached an agreement that he would advocate to the Steering Committee to put all of my committees back, all of my seniority,” King said, according to the newspaper. “When Congress comes back into session, when the Steering Committee can (inaudible) together, I have Kevin McCarthy’s word that that will be my time for exoneration.”

Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming — the third-highest ranking Republican in the House and who has called on King to resign more than once — does not want King to gain back his committee assignments.

“No, she does not,” a spokesperson for Cheney said when asked if she supported the idea of King regaining his committee slots.