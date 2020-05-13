House Democrats ready proxy voting rules change

Unable to reach an agreement with their Republican colleagues, House Democrats will again attempt to change House rules to allow members to vote by proxy on legislation brought to the floor and let committees use technology to hold official business meetings.

“The intent of this is to allow the Congress to remain operative. We are the policymaking body and we cannot be neutered, if you will, by a virus,” Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told CQ Roll Call on Wednesday morning, right around the time Democrats unveiled their proposal.

The 13-page resolution introduced by House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., was not born out of the bipartisan Virtual Congress Task Force and returns largely to an April effort to allow proxy voting in the House.

The Rules Committee will consider the resolution on Thursday, along with a rule for floor debate on the next coronavirus relief package. That will set up likely passage of both measures on the floor Friday.

“It was somewhat of an informal task force to try to reach an agreement, and we didn’t,” Hoyer said. “We had a relatively short time to do so.”