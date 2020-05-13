Green supporters see holes in Democrats’ recovery bill

House Democrats’ latest coronavirus relief package has some of the party's allies frustrated with its exclusion of aid for clean energy and for sidelining legislation to prevent fossil fuel companies from taking the taxpayer support.

Before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the $3 trillion bill on Tuesday, many traditional Democratic allies were pushing for lawmakers to include provisions for building a greener economy with clean air and sustainable energy, along with direct help for workers and families.

“Congressional investments into programs that reduce pollution, build clean water infrastructure, grow clean energy, reduce energy waste, promote clean transportation, restore our lands and waters, and build more resilient communities are essential ways to put people back to work, protect public health, and strengthen our economy,” Gene Karpinksi, president of the League of Conservation Voters, wrote to lawmakers last week.

The bill includes some of the provisions sought by environmentalists, including help for front-line workers, environmental justice grants and moratoriums on utility disconnections. But the only direct support for renewable energy in the bill is a proposal to pay biofuel producers 45 cents a gallon for fuel produced between Jan. 1 and May 1.

Tax credits for wind and solar that the industry has sought weren’t included in the bill. Those are issues that Democrats have typically supported.