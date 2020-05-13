Federal agency gives meatpackers room to hire H-2B workers

The Trump administration plans a temporary change to rules on H-2B guest workers to help beleaguered meatpacking plants keep those foreign employees in the United States as the companies deal with absenteeism and workers quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a part of the Homeland Security Department, is scheduled to put the temporary rule change into effect on Thursday.

The rule is set to last through May 15, 2023, to allow meat and poultry companies to rehire current H-2B employees whose work contracts or three-year visas are expiring. The companies also would be able to hire other H-2B workers with expiring visas who otherwise would have to return to their home countries. Employers and workers have until Sept. 11 this year to enter into new work contracts.

H-2B guest workers often have jobs in landscaping, forestry, hotel cleaning and amusement parks, in addition to meat and poultry plants.

USCIS offered no estimate as to how many H-2B workers would be affected by the rule change. Would-be employers must submit petitions and Labor Department temporary labor certifications to the Department of Homeland Security. The U.S. offers 66,000 H-2B visas per fiscal year, with half available Oct. 1 through March 31 and the remaining half available April 1 through Sept. 30.