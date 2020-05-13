FBI, DHS announce probe of Chinese hacking of COVID-19 research

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency on Wednesday said they were probing attempts by Chinese government-aided hackers and others to target U.S. organizations conducting research on vaccines, treatments, and testing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These actors have been observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research,” the FBI and CISA, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, said in the statement. “The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options.”

The agencies warned that all U.S. institutions engaged in the work on COVID-19 should assume they’re being targeted by foreign hackers looking to take valuable information.

“China’s efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation’s response to COVID-19,” CISA said in an email. “This announcement is intended to raise awareness for research institutions and the American public and provide resources and guidance for those who may be targeted.”