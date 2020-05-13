Democrats would suspend most debt payments, add housing funds

House Democrats’ proposal for the next round of coronavirus economic relief would include nearly $200 billion in long-sought affordable housing and rental assistance funding.

The measure would include a complicated scheme for the Federal Reserve essentially to cover the cost of suspending almost all debt payments for renters, homeowners, student loan borrowers, consumers, small businesses and nonprofit groups.

The package would place broad moratoriums on debt collections and enforcement actions. It would ban evictions, foreclosures, repossessions and wage garnishments. It would apply to an enormous amount of credit, including leases, mortgages, consumer debt, private student loans, small business loans and nonprofit groups’ lines of credit. The moratoriums would last either for a year or 120 days after the pandemic’s disaster declarations end.

To keep the landlords, mortgage servicers, credit card companies, student lenders, debt collectors, and other creditors afloat, the bill would direct the Fed to stand up credit facilities to provide them long-term, low-interest loans to bridge the sudden stop in repayments. Those facilities would be backed by some of the $454 billion in Treasury Department funds provided in a March economic relief package.