To get through the pandemic, we’re gonna need a bigger boat

Most of us remember that terrifying scene from “Jaws.”

Brody, played by Roy Scheider, leans over the boat and sees the shark that’s terrorizing the local summer resort town for the first time, and is blown away by its size. In shock, he staggers back to the boat’s cabin and reports to the skipper, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

As we’ve seen the massive disruptions to the lives of workers, families and health care providers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard not to think of that scene.

The staggering impact of the coronavirus on our communities increases by the day — and that’s been the trend over the last six weeks. Beginning in early March, Congress took action, crafting and passing three bipartisan coronavirus response bills: the first was $8.3 billion, the second $104 billion, and the third, the CARES Act, $2.2 trillion.

And yet, the federal government is still struggling to keep up with the needs of communities in our regions and across the country. The Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses weather the storm originally received $349 billion. That was exhausted in just 13 days. Congress then allocated another $310 billion. But that funding, too, could run out in days.