Supreme Court appears ready to cap lawmakers’ power to subpoena presidents

The Supreme Court expressed concern Tuesday that allowing congressional subpoenas for tax and financial records of President Donald Trump and his businesses now would give lawmakers a “limitless” way to harass political opponents in the future.

The questions from justices during oral argument — held remotely over the telephone because of the COVID-19 pandemic — added little certainty to predictions about how the court eventually will rule in the coming months in the historic showdown between Trump and the Democratic-led House.

But a theme that emerged during questions from Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. — and then picked up by other key justices, including one member of the liberal wing — showed a majority see the need for courts to put some type of cap on when Congress could demand the private records of a president.

That started Tuesday when House General Counsel Doug Letter took his turn to defend the committee subpoenas that seek Trump’s personal and business financial information from auditing firm Mazars USA and two banks, Capital One and Deutsche Bank.

Trump’s attorneys at that point already had argued that the subpoenas for the president’s personal records don’t have a legitimate legislative purpose. The House argued its subpoenas are valid as long as it relates to potential legislation, and in briefs in this case pointed to several House-passed bills on money laundering and other topics.