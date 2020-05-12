Kara Eastman gets rematch with Rep. Don Bacon in Nebraska

Corrected, 10:59 p.m. | Nonprofit business consultant Kara Eastman won the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd District on Tuesday, setting up a rematch against Republican incumbent Don Bacon in a seat Democrats are targeting in November.

With 68 percent of precincts reporting, Eastman was leading with 61 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race. In second place was lawyer Ann Ashford who had 33 percent, followed by restaurateur Gladys Harrison with 6 percent.

Bacon had no trouble winning the GOP primary. He led perennial candidate Paul Anderson, 91 percent to 9 percent, when the AP called the race.

Two years ago, Eastman came within 2 points of unseating Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, in the swing Omaha-area district. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the November race Lean Republican.

Since then, Eastman, a progressive, has worked to appeal more to independent voters, largely ignoring her primary opponents and focusing instead on tying Bacon to President Donald Trump, who carried the district by just 2 points in 2016.