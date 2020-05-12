House pitches justice system changes in new COVID-19 relief bill

House Democrats proposed more than $1 billion in additional spending to address the coronavirus outbreak in the nation’s prisons in a new relief bill unveiled Tuesday, along with provisions for sweeping changes to how the justice system handles prisoners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes focus on keeping fewer people locked behind bars while the pandemic moves through the nation. They include the release of certain non-violent prisoners and detainees into community supervision, as well as the end of practices such as cash bail requirements for those arrested for crimes and required probation revocation for some technical violations.

In a 44-page section called the “Pandemic Justice Response Act,” the bill would require the release of prisoners and those in the custody of U.S. Marshals Service who are within a year of being released, or those who are juveniles, over 50 years old or have a health condition such as diabetes, heart disease, HIV, cancer or are pregnant.

Public health experts say incarcerated people are particularly vulnerable to the grave harms of the virus because they have higher rates of underlying health issues, the bill states. And the close conditions and lack of hygiene products make prisons “unusually susceptible to viral pandemics," the bill says.

Criminal justice and civil rights groups have asked the DOJ to release most vulnerable inmates — those who are elderly or with chronic health conditions — and to slow prison admissions and reduce overcrowded conditions. Those groups have criticized the scope and speed of the Justice Department’s actions in those efforts.