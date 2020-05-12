House COVID-19 bill includes low-income utility aid

House Democrats included in their latest coronavirus relief legislation spending to help low-income households pay utility bills and to support commercial fisheries.

The more than $3 trillion bill released Tuesday is expected to go to the House floor on Friday. It’s the latest in a series of spending measures to help revive an economy brought to a near-halt by the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 80,000 Americans.

Both parties have sought to use the crisis to reach separate policy goals.

Republicans maneuvered to help the oil and gas industry, which is hemorrhaging jobs due in part to historically low oil prices, while Democrats cast the moment as a time to reshape the country to brace for climate change and decarbonize its economy.

The legislation appears to stop well short of any broad energy or environmental overhauls. Many of the House Democrats’ provisions will likely not survive in the Republican-controlled Senate.