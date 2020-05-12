Facebook’s Libra concessions to regulators raise new questions

“My hope is that this does finally create the momentum to say Congress needs to pass a law,” he said. “This space is lacking legal clarity, and it’s long overdue for Congress to provide it.”

Diego Zuluaga, associate director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute, says the updated version of Libra, with its multiple currencies and enhanced gatekeeping, is more likely to clear regulatory hurdles, especially in the U.K. and the EU, and eventually the U.S.

“I think all those things together make Libra much more like an existing electronic money product,” he said. “I think it’s going to be difficult from the perspective of the law to be opposed to it now because it’s compliant with existing practice and indeed is proposing to compete in a very similar way with existing digital wallets.”

The switch to single-currency coins away from an amalgam of international currencies may make Libra more appealing to customers, too, Zuluaga said in an interview.

“You and I earn in dollars and we spend in dollars,” he said. “So keeping a balance in something that is not just dollars is a little bit impractical because, yes, it can go up in value with respect to dollars, but it can also lose value.”