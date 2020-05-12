Democrats widen eligibility for payroll loans, but add no funds

House Democrats unveiled a $3 trillion spending proposal Tuesday for the next round of coronavirus spending that includes numerous tweaks to the Paycheck Protection Program, but no new money.

The bill would provide small businesses significantly more flexibility on how they spend their PPP funds and remain eligible for loan forgiveness. It would expand PPP eligibility to critical access hospitals, dark money special interest groups, and local news outlets owned by media conglomerates.

Congress created the PPP as part of the roughly $2 trillion economic rescue package passed in March. Building off the Small Business Administration’s existing Section 7(a) loan guaranty program, it allowed small businesses to apply for loans to cover up to 10 weeks of payroll and other fixed costs for an eight-week period. Loans that are used for payroll and fixed expenses won’t need to be repaid.

The loan applications are handled by private lenders and authorized by the SBA. The idea was to help keep small businesses afloat, and their workers employed, while COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the economy.

The PPP was so popular that it ran out of its $349 billion allocation in two weeks, leading Congress to pass a stopgap spending bill that added $310 billion to its coffers. But demand has cooled for the second round, in part because the SBA revised its rules to block public companies from the program.