Coronavirus school shutdowns could worsen achievement gap

Karl Alexander’s 25-year study of Baltimore city schoolchildren found that America’s academic achievement gap, which separates poor, mostly minority children from their wealthier peers, is rooted in the things underprivileged kids forget in the summer. The Johns Hopkins sociologist’s theory is that wealthier parents provide more enrichment to their children during the two- to three-month break.

Alexander believes that the unprecedented closure of schools to combat the coronavirus, affecting more than 55 million U.S. students, will set the underprivileged back far more than is typical. And he says policymakers need to start thinking now about how to make up for the loss.

“If you can generalize from the literature of summer learning loss to what we are experiencing now, it’s not a pretty picture,” Alexander said. “My expectation is that if we can’t figure out a way to help parents manage the situation, we are going to see the experience of summer learning loss writ large.”

Forty-three states have said that children will not go back this academic year. More are likely to follow. Many, though not all, schools are attempting to implement distance learning curricula, but some students do not have computers or access to the internet. Public libraries, which might offer a connection, are closed too.

[Infrastructure plan could point to sea change for schools]