Bill would add food aid, give ethanol, livestock loss relief

Farmers struggling with lost markets because of COVID-19 would receive more federal aid under a Democratic draft economic relief bill released Tuesday and food stamp beneficiaries would see a 15 percent temporary boost in monthly benefits.

The bill also would provide more than $14 billion in additional funds for programs to provide food for the poor. The measure would also provide supplemental payments to dairy farmers with small to mid-sized operations enrolled in a dairy insurance program and commercial dairy processors would be eligible for recourse loans to help them with their operations. To move surplus milk and other dairy products out of the market, the bill would create a dairy donation program.

The bill calls for $16.5 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers hurt by COVID-19 with a focus on those who do not qualify for payments out of the $16 billion in direct payments the Agriculture Department announced in April for economic losses and that is expected to be distributed in June. The proposed payments would come from unspent Treasury funding and could serve as a second-chance fund for hog farmers and other livestock producers who say payment limits that apply to the USDA money mean inadequate payments to cover their losses.

The legislation would give the USDA authority to reimburse beef, pork and poultry farmers for euthanization of healthy market-ready animals they have been unable to send to slaughter because processing plants closed or reduced operating levels as hundreds of workers tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, became ill or stayed away out of fear of becoming infected. The USDA can currently pay indemnities for depopulation of herds or flocks but not for killing healthy cattle, hogs or poultry because markets have collapsed. The bill would allow payments to cover up to 85 percent of the value of animals killed.

Lawmakers also included language to allow the USDA to use funds in the Commodity Credit Corporation to provide aid “to agricultural processing plants in the event of a public health emergency in order to assure the continuation of markets for agricultural commodities.” The bill would amend the charter of the CCC to allow the expanded authority.